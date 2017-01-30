Chicago Church waits for Syrian Famly

CHICAGO–Amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on Muslims coming into the United States, members of a North Side church are waiting anxiously for a Syrian refugee family to arrive in Chicago.

The Epiphany United Church of Christ raised money and set up an apartment for a family of four who have been living in a refugee camp in Turkey.

Even though the family has gone through all the legal channels, including thorough vetting, church members say they are worried the four may not make it here next week as scheduled.