Chicago celebrates Chinese New Year with series of events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chinese New Year was celebrated at Chicago’s cultural center today, two days into the two week long Spring festival.

It marks the beginning of a clean slate and a time to celebrate with close family and friends.

City leaders say China is the fastest growing visitors market in Chicago, up more than 20 percent in the last year.

Over the next several days, there’s a slew of Chinese traditions that will be honored across the city to welcome in the Year of the Rooster.

More info:

Jackie Chan’s Long Yun Kung Fu Troupe

Sat. Feb 4th – 7:30pm

Auditorium Theatre

Tickets - $33