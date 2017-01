Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOU CAN WATCH THE TELETUBBIES WEEKDAYS AT 8AM ON NICK, JR.

PLUS, THEIR CUTE PLUSH TOYS ARE AVAILABLE AT ALL MAJOR RETAILERS ALONG WITH THEIR BRAND NEW DVD “TELETUBBIES: BIG HUGS.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT TELETUBBIES.COM

AND YOU CAN FOLLOW THEM ON TWITTER @TeletubbiesUSA