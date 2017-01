Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago police department is urging minorities to help "Be The Change" as it looks for new applicants.

The city wants to hire nearly 1,000 officers over the next two years.

Applications are being accepted until Tuesday for the April police exam.

More information can be found at the police department's special website: http://home.chicagopolice.org/inside-the-cpd/bethechange/