Since Jan. 1, we’ve had less than an inch of snow, and no major snowstorms appear to be in sight. What is the least amount of snow recorded in Chicago from Jan. 1 to the end of the season?

— Howard M., Downers Grove

Dear Howard,

Snow has indeed been a scarce commodity in the Chicago area since the start of the year. The least snow recorded in the city from Jan. 1 occurred in the back-to-back winters of 1920-21 and 1921-22, with totals of 3.9 and 5.7 inches respectively. Those two winters were the city’s least snowy on record, with just 9.8 inches in 1920-21 and 11.5 inches in 1921-22.

Other winters with less than 10 inches of snow from Jan. 1 on are 1948-49, with 7.5 inches, and 2000-01, with 8.2 inches. On the other end of the spectrum, the most snow to fall from Jan. 1 on was in the 2013-14 winter, with 66.9 inches.