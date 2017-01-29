The MIND Diet

We know what we eat can have a big impact on our health. Jane Monzures is checking out a new diet developed at Rush University Medical Center that has shown promise in significantly reducing our risk of Alzheimer’s Disease. Researchers recommend certain foods to eat on a regular basis, and others to avoid.

Recommended Foods:

Green Leafy Vegetables

Other Vegetables

Nuts

Berries

Beans

Whole Grains

Fish

Poultry

Olive Oil

Wine

Food Groups To Avoid:

Red Meat

Butter and Margarine

Cheese

Sweets

Fried, Fast Foods

To Learn More About the Diet:

https://www.rush.edu/news/impact-diet-alzheimers-explored-0