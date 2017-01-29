The MIND Diet

We know what we eat can have a big impact on our health.  Jane Monzures is checking out a new diet developed at Rush University Medical Center that has shown promise in significantly reducing our risk of Alzheimer’s Disease.  Researchers recommend certain foods to eat on a regular basis, and others to avoid.

Recommended Foods:

  • Green Leafy Vegetables
  • Other Vegetables
  • Nuts
  • Berries
  • Beans
  • Whole Grains
  • Fish
  • Poultry
  • Olive Oil
  • Wine

Food Groups To Avoid:

  • Red Meat
  • Butter and Margarine
  • Cheese
  • Sweets
  • Fried, Fast Foods

To Learn More About the Diet:

https://www.rush.edu/news/impact-diet-alzheimers-explored-0