The MIND Diet

We know what we eat can have a big impact on our health. Jane Monzures is checking out a new diet developed at Rush University Medical Center that has shown promise in significantly reducing our risk of Alzheimer’s Disease. Researchers recommend certain foods to eat on a regular basis, and others to avoid.
Recommended Foods:
- Green Leafy Vegetables
- Other Vegetables
- Nuts
- Berries
- Beans
- Whole Grains
- Fish
- Poultry
- Olive Oil
- Wine
Food Groups To Avoid:
- Red Meat
- Butter and Margarine
- Cheese
- Sweets
- Fried, Fast Foods
To Learn More About the Diet: