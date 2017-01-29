× Sun to appear for the first time in eight days

Satellite imagery and surface observations late Sunday evening showed clearing skies becoming widespread across the upper Mississippi valley.

Sunshine is expected across the Chicago area Monday morning, ending the second-longest period of January cloud cover on record. The sun’s appearance will be brief. Satellite imagery also showed a disturbance crossing the Canadian Rockies. This feature is forecast to develop into an Alberta clipper, with the fast-moving system likely to spread mid- and high-level clouds across the region by midday Monday.

Despite the extensive cloudiness this month, snow has been scarce. January 2017 will remain among the least snowy since records began in 1885.

Accumulating snow from Monday’s system is to fall across the upper Midwest, again bypassing the Chicago area.