WATCH LIVE: Second day of protests at O’Hare in response to travel bans

CHICAGO — Another rally and protest is set to start at O’Hare Sunday evening, after thousands demonstrated at the airport Saturday night.

According to several attorneys who are assisting immigrants at the airport, about four or five people have been detained or at least pulled aside for more questioning. It appears no one remains detained, however. Many are canceling plans to come to the U.S. altogether.

There was only slightly less confusion surrounding President Trump’s executive orders on immigration Sunday, according to lawyers who journeyed to O’Hare to assist immigrants from the affected countries.

A man who flew in from Lebanon says he has a U.S. passport and his mother was born in the U.S., but he was still pulled aside by Homeland Security.

“He started asking me questions like, ‘do you hate this county?’ And I’m like, no, I don’t hate my country man,” Darius Elhalabi said. He says there were 20 others in the same room waiting to be questioned.

Thousands protested at O’Hare and other airports across the country Saturday after dozens of people were detained for hours due to President Trump’s executive orders. But they were finally freed after a NY judge put a stay on the orders. More protests are planned for Sunday.