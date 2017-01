× Man shot in Lawndale home invasion

CHICAGO — A 44-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in Lawndale.

It happened at around 9:00 p.m. in the 3800 block of W. Flournoy St.

The man was sitting in a bedroom when two men kicked in the front door.

The robbers demanded money and then one of them shot the man twice in the left foot. The man is in stable condition.

No cash was taken and no one is in custody.