Lawyers return to O’Hare to help foreign travelers

CHICAGO -- A federal judge issued an emergency ruling halting the implementation of President Trump's immigration order.

The ruling came down Saturday night.

It temporarily bars the United States from deporting people with valid visas, from the seven predominantly Muslim nations listed in President Trump's executive order.

The countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The ruling covers those who have already arrived in the United State, and those in transit.

The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU on behalf of people who were detained at airports across the country after the ban took effect.

The Department of Homeland Security stopped 109 foreigners at U.S. airports, and prevented another 173 people from boarding flights to the U.S.

More than a dozen people were detained at O'Hare Airport.

Hundreds of people protested inside and outside the international terminal at O'Hare on Saturday, demanding their release. It was one of many protests held at international airports across the country.

Lawyers who rushed to their aid said they were all set free Saturday night, after the federal judge's ruling.

But some of the attorneys returned to O'Hare Sunday morning to help foreign travelers who are still coming in.