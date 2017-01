Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- CPD officers found Reo tied up to a fence in West Garfield Park, badly injured and badly matted. His new caretakers believe he was mauled by another dog. His eye is fractured, and he's missing one back foot. But even though they say he he can't see or hear anything, he's quickly learning how to love. WGN's Sean Lewis has the story.

Reo's caretakers believe it will take thousands of dollars to get him back on solid footing, and have set up a GoFundMe campaign to support the effort.