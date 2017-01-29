× Delta grounds domestic flights due to ‘automation issues’ – FAA advisory

Delta Airlines issued a ground stop for all domestic destinations due to “automation issues” Sunday night, according to an advisory on the FAA’s website.

In a statement, the company confirmed technical issues are causing “departure delays”:

Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.

The company responded to commuters complaining about its app and website also not working that the airline is “experiencing technical issues impacting the operation.”

The ground stop also applies to flights on Delta’s sub-carriers, but international flights are exempt.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.