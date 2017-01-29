Chicago’s snow drought to persist through early February
-
Mainly cloudy, rainy periods through Wednesday
-
Are the number of days of snow cover tracked?
-
January is usually Chicago’s snowiest month – just not this year
-
Clouds and occasional flurries persist through the weekend
-
Icy start, then weather turns mild
-
-
Winter running colder than last year; California & West brace for a week of storms with flooding rains/huge mountain snows; Chicago’s snow drought in sharp contrast to record snows in northern Michigan
-
Cloudiness, flurries to persist through Sunday
-
Chicago area braces for 2nd weekend of ‘shovelable’ snow
-
Two rainy spells here this week
-
The January AND February snowstorms of 1967
-
-
Benign winter weather to continue after weekend mild spell
-
Ice Station Chicago: 11 days in the deep freeze January, 1982
-
Flurries/snow showers to fly in far more wintry pattern