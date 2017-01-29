× Chicago has gone 8 days with no sun – the cloudiest spell in over 25 years

Chicagoans are accustomed to seeing cloudy skies this time of year. After all, the November to January period is typically the cloudiest, bar none. But this recent spell of dreary weather is unusual to say the least.

Today marks 8 consecutive days without even the tiniest glimpse of the sun. According to our Frank Wachowski, who measures sunshine on the South Side of Chicago, in order to find a similar period of gloomy weather you have to go back more than 25 years.

December 29, 1991 through January 9, 1992 happens to be this city’s longest cloudy stretch since meteorologists started keeping sunshine records back in 1893. What’s more, this Tuesday at midnight, we will close out the city’s 2nd cloudiest January on record, only behind January 1998.

Chicago’s longest strings of cloudy weather:

1. 12 days: December 29, 1991 – January 9, 1992

2. 10 days: December 16-25, 1895

3. 9 days: February 4-12, 1897

4. 8 days: January 22-29, 2017 (current)