× Blackhawks’ All-Stars have a quick afternoon on the ice Sunday

LOS ANGELES – Being part of a mid-season, All-Star classic in any sport isn’t just about the game itself.

There are the events that happen leading up to the game, both on and off the playing surface, that make the showcases a more well-rounded event.

Luckily that was the case for the quartet of Blackhawks who took to the ice this weekend in Los Angeles for the NHL’s All-Star Weekend. That’s because their time in the showcase event was pretty quick.

Corey Crawford, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews – part of the Central Division All-Star team that took part in the 3-on-3-tournament at the Staples Center – fell behind early against the Pacific Division and never rallied in a 10-3 defeat.

The Pacific All-Stars got five scores in each period – including five against Crawford in the first of two ten minute sessions – to help them to the tournament final.

Jonathan Toews provided the main highlight among the Blackhawks players in the game as he scored a goal in the first session to briefly cut the lead to one. He was the only one of the group with Kane and Keith to earn a point in the game.

The Metropolitan Division would beat the Pacific in the championship as Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He had three goals in the two games to bring home the honor.

Meanwhile the four Blackhawks who took part in All-Star Weekend will travel up the coast to San Jose to meet up with the rest of the team as they start the second half against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night at 9:30 PM.