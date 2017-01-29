CHICAGO -- Fans of sweet baked goods got an early start at Donut Fest Sunday, lining up to taste offerings from 11 different shops and cast their votes for whose treats are the best. Donut Fest sold out again this year, but WGN's Maggie Carlo made her way inside to share the latest donut innovations.
Baked goods fans flock to Donut Fest
