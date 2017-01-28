× Patrick Kane joins Justin Bieber, other celebs for All-Star ‘Celebrity Shootout’

LOS ANGELES — Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane will join pop superstar Justin Bieber, and a roster of other celebrities and hockey greats, at this year’s All-Star Celebrity Shootout on Saturday.

Bieber posted that he would be joining Kane, Cuba Gooding Jr. and others on a team coached by Wayne Gretzky for the friendly hockey match. In addition to a wide selection of celebrities, the teams include 21 of the 100 players named as the “Greatest” by the NHL Friday.

I'm playing today in the @NHL celebrity all star game. pic.twitter.com/VJgB17ysJw — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 28, 2017

The game will take place at Staples Center 4:15 p.m. CT ahead of the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition, and can be streamed on NHL.com and the NHL Facebook page, the league said in a statement.