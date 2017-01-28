Off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s officer among three injured in Gold Coast shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Chicago Police are investigating a Gold Coast shooting that injured three people, including an off-duty officer early Saturday morning.

It happened at about 3:30am in the 1200 block of South State Street. Police say an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Deputy was one of the three victims.

That deputy is assigned to the courts at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building at 26th and California.

Police are not commenting about his injuries, but the Chicago Fire Department says a 39-year-old man was grazed in the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital along with a 33-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

A 30-year-old man who was shot in the back was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

All of the victims were in serious condition, but police said they had stabilized by mid-morning.

Witnesses say the shooting happening a parking garage. Investigators had blocked off that garage until about 8 am.

No word on any arrests.