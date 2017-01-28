‘Indie’ wedding show showcases unique options for the big day

Posted 7:08 PM, January 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:10PM, January 28, 2017

CHICAGO -- The 8th Annual Indie Wed Wedding Show and Market introduces couples to the unique possibilities for their big day, with more than 100 local independent businesses aiming to help couples create an unforgettable wedding. There are no real rules when it comes to today's trends, when couples want something personal and different. WGN's Maggie Carlo has the story.