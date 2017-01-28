Cloudiness, flurries to persist through Sunday

No sunshine was observed Saturday, marking the 7th consecutive day of complete overcast across the city. Cloudy skies are expected to hold firm again on Sunday as low pressure deepens over eastern Canada. Should the area indeed receive zero sunshine through Sunday, we will lie on the cusp of setting a record for cloud cover persistence in January. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski has noted that only January of 1992 produced more prolonged cloudiness, with no sunshine observed from the 1st, through the 9th. January, 2017 is also set to become the second cloudiest since records began in 1893. Through Saturday, the month has produced a mere 23% of possible sunshine. The record is 20% in 1998. Peeks of sun are possible early Monday, before low pressure sweeps across the Great Lakes bringing more clouds.