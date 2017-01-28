Activists plan ’emergency’ response to travel ban as refugees cancel relocation plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Several groups are holding an “emergency solidarity rally” at O’Hare airport Saturday night in response to President Trump’s executive order that bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days, temporarily halts refugee admissions, and indefinitely bans Syrian Refugees.

Organizers say they have not confirmed whether anyone has been detained at the airport due to President Trump’s travel ban, but stories are starting to emerge of refugees who had been vetted and cleared to come to the Chicago area, but have since cancelled those plans.

“I just don’t believe this makes us any safer,” said Alisa Wartwick, who organized a group of her neighbors in Lincoln Square to co-sponsor a refugee family.

Since November, they’ve been working with the agency Refugee One to raise money and furnish an apartment for the family. The married couple and their 16-month-old child had been living in a refugee camp in Turkey after fleeing the violence in Aleppo, Syria. They were supposed to arrive in Chicago on Monday to reunite with relatives who are already here, but now they are barred from coming to the U.S.

Wartick says the executive order is devastating for everyone involved.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Refugee One says 15 refugee families from several countries were scheduled to arrive at O’Hare in the next 3 weeks, with help from the agency. But their hopes of rebuilding their lives in America are now on hold.