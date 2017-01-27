× What Trump Did Today: Friday, Jan 27th

Donald Trump continued his busy first week as President of the United State. In an effort to chronicle this busy time, WGN News is offering a look at each day in office.

Here is a wrap up of some of the events for Friday, Jan. 27th.

Trump administration to continue Obamacare outreach

The Trump administration is reversing its plan to do away with all promotions for Obamacare as Tuesday’s open enrollment deadline quickly approaches.

Just yesterday that the administration ordered all advertising pulled which would encourage people to sign-up prior to the January 31st deadline.

Today, however, the administration said it would be okay for the health and human services department to continue online and digital outreach, including twitter messages through Tuesday, but not the millions of dollars for radio and TV advertising.

Trump, Pena Nieto speak via phone

The White House says President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto agreed to work out differences on a border wall “as part of a comprehensive discussion” on their bilateral relationship.

The two leaders spent about an hour on the phone Friday. In a statement following the call, the White House said the leaders recognized their “clear and very public differences” on the issue of who will pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump campaigned on a pledge to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it. But Pena Nieto has repeatedly said his country won’t pay for the wall.

The two leaders were supposed to meet in Washington next week, but the Mexican president announced Thursday that he was scrapping the visit.

Trump suspends U.S. Syrian refugee program

President Donald Trump is indefinitely suspending the United States’ Syrian refugees program.

Trump signed a presidential executive order Friday that declares the entry of “nationals of Syria as refugees” is “detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

Trump is suspending the program until he says their admission to the country is “consistent with the national interest.”

Trump’s order also appears to be capping the number of refugees from other countries at 50,000 people in in fiscal year 2017.

Trump had promised to scale back refugee admissions during his campaign, arguing that they posed a potential risk to national security.

Trump signs ‘extreme vetting’ order to limit immigration

President Donald Trump has signed an executive action implementing “new vetting measures” that he says are aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.

Trump says, “We don’t want them here.”

The president says he only wants to admit people to the United States who will support the country. His comments echoed his campaign pledge to implement “extreme vetting” programs, particularly for people coming from countries with ties to terrorism.

The president signed the executive action at the Pentagon, where he met with the joint chiefs of staff and participated in a ceremonial swearing-in for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Trump, May affirm special relationship between US, UK

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are pledging allegiance to the special relationship between the U.S. and Britain, despite differences on a couple of major issues.

The White House meeting Friday was Trump’s first with a foreign head of state.

May congratulated Trump on his “stunning election victory,” saying they share a political approach of putting “the interests of ordinary people right up there center-stage.” She also announced that Trump has accepted the queen’s invitation for a state visit later this year.

But May pushed Trump on NATO, noting that he had assured her he was “100 percent” behind the alliance, which he has previously dismissed as “obsolete.”

May also took a tougher stance on sanctions against Russia, saying they until a 2015 cease-fire agreement for Ukraine is fully implemented.

Trump, who is scheduled to speak with Russia President Vladimir Putin tomorrow, said it was “very early” to be talking about lifting sanctions.

White House reveals manufacturing job council

The White House revealed the members of the president’s newly formed manufacturing jobs council.

They include the top executives of major U.S. companies such as Boeing, Tesla motors, Lockheed Martin, Caterpillar, and the president of the AFL-CIO.

The two dozen leaders will advise the president on boosting manufacturing employment in the U.S.