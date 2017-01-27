× Park Ridge man sentenced to 10 days in jail for killing bicyclist while driving drunk

CHICAGO — A Park Ridge man was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty in a fatal drunk driving accident.

Ryne San Hamel, 32, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and aggravated drunken driving in the death of Robert “Bobby” Cann, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The accident happened in Old Town in 2013. San Hamel’s blood-alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, and he had been traveling 50 to 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, prosecutors said.

San Hamel gad been a partner in a business called AllYouCanDrink.com, a night life and entertainment directory.

Cann was avid bicyclist who worked at Groupon.

According to DNAInfo, San Hamel asked Cann’s family to forgive him in court.

“I wish I could change everything that happened, but I can’t,” San Hamel said. “I just hope that you can feel some kind of remorse for me or forgiveness in your heart. … I live with that moment every day, every minute, every time I lay down and try to sleep.”

The judge said he took San Hamel’s remorse into consideration for sentencing.

In addition to his 10 days in jail, San Hamel was sentenced to four years of probation and was ordered to cover all of Cann’s funeral costs — about $25,000.