NHL names 10 Blackhawks to top 100 list of all-time

LOS ANGELES – The stars were out in La La Land as the NHL named it’s 100 greatest players of all-time.

A tenth of the talent on the historic list are Blackhawks.

Seven former player made the cut, including Glenn Hall, Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita, Max Bentley, Denis Savard, Chris Chelios and Tony Esposito.

Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews can also call themselves members of the NHL 100.

All three current Hawks will put their skills to the test tomorrow, representing the Central Division in the Skills Challenge.

Keith is participating in the one-timers event, Kane for stick handling and Toews for passing.