Midday Fix: Chocolate cake, prepared by Dos Urban Cantina chef Jennifer Jones Enyart

Chef Jennifer Jones Enyart

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W. Armitage Avenue

Chicago

(773) 661-6452

www.dosurbancantina.com

Best Piece of Chocolate Cake

Makes 2 - 8" cakes

Ingredients:

3 oz cocoa powder

12 oz boiling water

8 oz vegetable oil

2 eggs

1/3 cup whole milk

10 oz all-purpose flour

13 oz sugar

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

Directions:

Pour the boiling water over the cocoa powder and whisk to combine; set aside to cool. Sift the sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together into a large mixing bowl. Whisk the oil, eggs and milk together then add the cooled cocoa powder mixture; whisk to combine. Pour the above wet ingredients over the dry ingredient mixture and fold together gently. Do not over-mix! Divide between two 8-inch cake pans, lined with parchment paper. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 40 minutes. The cakes should spring back to the touch when they are ready. Let cool completely.

Chocolate Frosting

Ingredients:

20 oz semi-sweet chocolate (around 60%)

2 oz butter

8 oz milk

1 1/4 cup sour cream

Directions:

Melt the chocolate, butter and milk together in a bowl atop simmering water, stirring to combine. When the mixture is melted and smooth in consistency, remove from heat and stir in the sour cream. Let cool completely before frosting the cake.