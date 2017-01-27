Lunchbreak: Butternut squash soup, prepared by AMK chef Angelina Bastidas

Executive Chef Angelina Bastidas

AMK

1954 W. Armitage

Chicago

(773) 276-4400

amkchicago.com

Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

2 each butternut squash, halved and deseeded

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 Tbs butter unsalted

3 Tbs kosher salt

2 Tbs cinnamon powder

4 cup heavy cream

1 cup butter

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Season the butternut with the sugar, salt and cinnamon. In the pocket where the seeds were, place the butter. Put both halves of squash together, and wrap with aluminum foil. Roast in preheated oven at 400F for about 25 minutes or until fork tender.

Once squash is cooked, while warm, scrape squash gently, detaching from the squash skin. Place cleaned squash in blender with warmed cream and softened butter. Blend in parts to assure smooth consistency desired.

Creme Fraiche

Ingredients:

2 cup heavy cream

3 tbsp buttermilk

Directions:

Combine cream and buttermilk in a glass jar. Cover tightly with cheesecloth (or any breathable material) and let sit at room temperature (70 to 75 degrees F) for 24 hours. Stir, screw on lid, and refrigerate for 24 hours before using.

Poached Cranberries

Ingredients:

2 qts dried cranberries

1 tbs black mustard seed

1 qt orange juice

1 cup bourbon

1 cup sugar

1 tsp orange zest

Directions:

Add cranberries, sugar and juice to a large pot. Add the bourbon, careful not to cook all of the alcohol out. Poach the berries on low heat stirring every few minutes. After 5 minutes add the mustard seeds. Cook for 20 minutes and finish with the orange zest.

Savory Granola

Ingredients:

2 cups puffed quinoa

1 1/2 cup toasted oats

2 shallots, minced fine

2 Tbs thyme, picked

2 Tbs sesame seeds

1 1/2 cup honey

1/2 Tbs cayenne pepper

1 tsp espelette pepper

2 tsp cinnamon powder

3/4 cup pumpkin seeds

In a bowl, combine all ingredients. Place on a baking sheet and cook for 325F for 7 minutes. The mixture should not be sticky.