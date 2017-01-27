× Emmett Till accuser confesses to author that she lied

A shocking new report in Vanity Fair magazine says the woman who claimed Emmett Till whistled at her 62 years ago made up the story.

Till, 14, who was from Chicago, was visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955, when he was kidnapped and murdered for allegedly flirting with a white woman.

In a new book, to be published next week, the woman at the center of the story Carol Bryant confessed 10 years ago that she had fabricated the most sensational part of her testimony.

“Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,” Bryant told author Timothy

Till’s murder, and the acquittal of his killers by an all-white jury, helped to spur the civil rights movement.