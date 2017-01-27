WATCH LIVE: CPD’s EDDIE JOHNSON UPDATES ON HEALTH AFTER FALLING ILL AT NEWS CONFERENCE

CPD’s Supt. Johnson to speak to media after nearly collapsing at press conference

Posted 5:52 PM, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 05:54PM, January 27, 2017

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to address the media after he nearly collapsed at a press conference this morning.

Sources tell WGN News Johnson is in need of a kidney transplant and was taken to a hospital for examination.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to join Johnson at the news conference.

After the incident, a police spokesman said he felt light-headed and did not lose consciousness. He was able to walk out of the news conference and to his car with the mayor’s assistance.