CPD’s Supt. Johnson to speak to media after nearly collapsing at press conference

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to address the media after he nearly collapsed at a press conference this morning.

Sources tell WGN News Johnson is in need of a kidney transplant and was taken to a hospital for examination.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to join Johnson at the news conference.

Supt Johnson ro be released from the hosp in next few hrs. He is fine & in great spirits. Incident unrelated to a longstanding kidney issue — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 27, 2017

After the incident, a police spokesman said he felt light-headed and did not lose consciousness. He was able to walk out of the news conference and to his car with the mayor’s assistance.