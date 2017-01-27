CPD’s Supt. Johnson to speak to media after nearly collapsing at press conference

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to address the media after he nearly collapsed at a press conference this morning.
Sources tell WGN News Johnson is in need of a kidney transplant and was taken to a hospital for examination.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to join Johnson at the news conference.
After the incident, a police spokesman said he felt light-headed and did not lose consciousness. He was able to walk out of the news conference and to his car with the mayor’s assistance.