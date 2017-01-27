All the cookies they baked will be donated to Meals on Wheels. Congratulations!
Chicagoans bake cookies continuously for 25 hours, set new World Record
-
Lunchbreak: Making French Vanilla Sable cookie dough with Dorie Greenspan
-
Finally, you can eat Girl Scout cookies for breakfast – in cereal form
-
6-year-old girl orders doll house, 4 pounds of cookies using Amazon’s ‘Alexa’
-
Harry Potter yoga brings magic to exercise
-
Church damaged by fire hosts Christmas celebration
-
-
Lunchbreak: Gluten free sugar cookies, prepared by Amy Brophy of Defloured Bakery and details on holiday events in Andersonville
-
Midday Fix: Ashlee Piper’s tips for giving back this holiday season
-
World’s oldest living person celebrates 117th birthday
-
Poll: These chocolate treats are the best part of Halloween
-
Are you a target of ‘price discrimination’ online? Here’s how to find out
-
-
Lunchbreak: Apricot rosemary coin cookies, prepared by chef Malika Ameen from her new cookbook
-
President, First Lady share laughs, heartfelt remarks in final Christmas address from White House
-
Chicago prepares to ring in 2017