Chicago rapper Chief Keef arrested for home invasion, robbery of former producer

LOS ANGELES — Chicago rapper Chief Keef faces criminal charges for armed home invasion and robbery of his former music producer.

Los Angeles SWAT officers took Keef into custody Thursday.

Keef and up to four others are being investigated for a violent home invasion that happened last week.

Chief Keef, Tadoe, & company reportedly arrested in LA for home invasion! 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/zTx9xa0KjO — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 27, 2017

Keef’s former producer, Ramsay Tha Great, accused him of storming into his house with an assault rifle, beating him up, and stealing cash and a Rolex watch.

Ramsay posted a video and photos on Instagram that allegedly show his injuries after the home invasion.

According to TMZ, Keef was booked for robbery and is being held on $500,000 bail.