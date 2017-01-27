Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson falls ill during news conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson appeared to fall ill during a news conference.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. Friday while Mayor Rahm Emanuel was speaking at the press conference unveiling a new piece of technology against crime when Johnson appeared to stumble.

Emanuel, and members of the CPD, then helped Johnson to take a seat.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted shortly after the superintendent's medical episode that "he felt light headed at presser and did not lose consciousness."

Supt Johnson felt light headed at presser and did not lose conciousness. He was coherent and will go to an area hospital for examination. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 27, 2017

Guglielmi also tweeted that Johnson was able to walk on his own to his car with the mayor, and will go to the hospital to be checked out. He says that Johnson was "talking, alert and feeling better."

Supt Johnson walked to his car on his own w Mayor Emanuel and will go to hospital to be checked out. He was talking, alert & feeling better pic.twitter.com/Zgv5FliXN5 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 27, 2017

No word yet on what exactly happened to Johnson or the cause of him falling ill.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.