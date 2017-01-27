× Chicago Police bringing in new technology against crime

(CHICAGO, IL) The Chicago Police Department is bringing in some new technology to bring down its record high gun violence.

Mayor Emanuel and Superintendent Johnson will give details on their latest piece of their smart-policing strategy Friday.

The new tools will include predictive technology to help officers prevent, combat, and respond to violent crime in the city’s west and south sides.

The goal is to improve real-time situational awareness in order to respond to crimes sooner.

The new technology will first be used in the city’s 7th & 11th districts, which account for over a third of the increase in homicides in 2016.

That’s also where they’re using “shot-spotter,” which detects the locations of gunshots in the Englewood and Harrison neighborhoods.