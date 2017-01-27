Chicago Bulls’ Rajon Rondo rips Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade on Instagram

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It's safe to say veteran point guard Rajon Rondo's expectations with the Bulls aren't going as he planned, and he's not going to be quiet about it.

After Thursday night's loss, Jimmy Butler and Dwayne Wade spoke to the media about how they don't think their young teammates care enough to win.

Rondo responded on Instagram with a picture of him with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce during their days with the Celtics, when they won the championship in 2008.

He wrote:

"My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn't pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn't take days off. My vets didn't care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn't blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work."

He goes on, but ended it with: "If anything is questionable, it's the leadership."