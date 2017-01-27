Bulls hash it out in team meeting after Butler, Wade & Rondo comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Bulls shootaround went long today.

Before any improvement could be made on the court, the team held a 30 to 40 minute meeting behind closed doors about the recent comments made by the 'Three Alphas' - Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo.

Bulls GM Gar Forman addressed the situation first, however he did not take any questions.

Only Rondo would flat out say it, but it appears all three players were fined for their public airing of grievances.

Regardless of the monetary repercussions, Wade, Butler and Rondo all feel they did and said what they had to in order to fulfill their role on the team.

"I like it. I'm sorry, but I like controversy," noted Butler, who did admit the whole ordeal was distracting. "I like it, butting heads. But, at the end of the day, we're all we got anyway so we've got to go out there with the guys that are around here."

"My job is to challenge people here," remarked Wade. "When I came through this door, that was my job. Like I said, different ways to challenge people. Unfortunately, this has brought more cameras to shootarounds, brought a longer day. But, if it challenges us to win more ball games, I'll be the bad teammate from that standpoint."

"Dwyane is who he is. His name speaks for itself," explained Rondo. "He's done so many great things for this league as far as teams he's played for. Dwyane leads his way, I lead my way. But, the young guys got to say what they wanted to say today. That's the biggest thing. We spoke as a team - a lot of guys who don't have much to say or don't have a bigger voice - everyone had the same platform this morning. We got to talk it out."

"It's unacceptable obviously to air your grievances through the media," said head coach Fred Hoiberg. "We talked about that in our very first meeting of the year. If you have issues, we sit behind closed doors and we talk about it and we move forward and we get better because of it. From that standpoint, it was disappointing. But again, we're moving forward. And again, hopefully we'll be better."

The Bulls next on the court meeting will be tonight at home against the Miami Heat.