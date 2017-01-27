× 2 Chicago cops involved in controversial shootings picked to train new officers

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers, who were involved in controversial shootings, are now training new officers.

The Chicago Tribune reports the two officers are among 90 officers who started training this month to become “field training officers.”

That job is for veteran officers who want to be on-the- job mentors for rookies.

One of them is officer Raoul Mosqueda, who shot and killed someone during a traffic stop in 2011.

The city settled the case, and the Independent Police Review Authority is investigating whether the shooting was justified.

A police department spokesman says it cannot stop an officer from testing into a new position if he hasn’t committed any misconduct.

He also says the field training program is being re-worked.

The justice department criticized the program for not giving good officers incentives to join.