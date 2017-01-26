× Woman acquitted of giving gun to cousin in killing of 14-year-old Endia Martin

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman accused of supplying her teenage cousin with a gun that was used in the killing of a teenage rival was found not guilty by a jury today.

Vandetta Redwood has denied giving the weapon to her cousin who is charged with murder in the April 2014 killing of 14-year-old Endia Martin.

The Chicago Tribune reports, that after an eight day trial, the jury deliberated less than six hours before acquitting Redwood on both counts she faced: giving a handgun to a juvenile knowing it would be used to commit a crime of violence, as well as possession of a firearm in a school zone.

