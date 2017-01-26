× What President Trump did today: Thursday Jan. 26th

Donald Trump continued his busy first week as President of the United State. In an effort to chronicle this busy time, WGN News is offering a look at each day in office.

Here is a wrap up of some of the events for Thursday, Jan. 26th.

Trump delays executive order on unfounded voter fraud claims

President Trump is moving ahead with a probe into what he says was widespread voter fraud — but Republicans in Congress may not be on board. A spokesman says Trump is signing an executive action today to launch an investigation into what Trump says were millions of illegally-cast votes in November. But House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz today broke with Trump, saying he sees no evidence of voter fraud in the 2016 election and that his committee won’t investigate.

Trump makes false claims about Chicago

Chicago police records are contradicting a claim that President Trump made during his first televised interview last night.

The president sat down with David Muir of ABC News.

He was talking about comments he made this week about sending in “the feds” to fix chicago’s violence problem.

In a portion of the interview that didn’t air in the TV version, the president said, “It`s been going on for years. And I wasn’t president. So, look, when President Obama was there two weeks ago making a speech, very nice speech. Two people were shot and killed during his speech. You can’t have that. … They weren’t shot at the speech. But they were shot in the city of Chicago during his speech.”

But tonight, citing police department records, the Chicago Tribune says that no homicides or shootings took place during Obama’s speech on January 10th. However, it has been a violent month so far.

The Tribune reports that 264 people have been shot in the city since January 1st. 43 people have been killed.

Trump signs emergency declaration for parts of Georgia hit by storms

Trump today declared a state of emergency in Georgia.

Tornadoes and storms hit the area this weekend leaving 15 people dead in southern Georgia.

The president’s declaration allows federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

Tornadoes left a path of destruction that spanned several counties.

Tomorrow residents and businesses affected by the storms can begin applying for federal aid through FEMA.

Trump says meeting with Mexican president “jointly” canceled

President Donald Trump is claiming that he and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto agreed jointly to cancel their planned meeting, because of disagreements about who will pay for Trump’s promised southern border wall. Trump told Republicans at a congressional retreat in Philadelphia, “Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless.” Trump said he had “no choice.” The Mexican government announced the cancellation after Trump tweeted that unless Mexico is willing to pay for the border wall, it should cancel the meeting.

Trump names head of Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Trump has named Kristine Svinicki chairwoman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Svinicki, a Republican, has served on the panel since 2008. She replaces Democrat Stephen Burns, who led the panel the past two years.

Burns is expected to stay on as a commissioner, along with Democrat Jeff Baran. Two seats on the five-member panel are vacant.

The NRC oversees the nation’s fleet of commercial nuclear power plants, as well as storage and disposal of nuclear waste and other issues related to nuclear power.

In 2011, Svinicki and three other NRC commissioners accused the panel’s then-chairman, Gregory Jaczko, of intimidating employees, withholding information and creating a hostile work environment, especially for women. Svinicki and other commissioners say work conditions at the agency have improved under Jaczko’s two successors.

Trump names head of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

President Donald Trump has named veteran energy regulator Cheryl LaFleur as acting chairwoman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

LaFleur, a Democrat, has served on the commission since 2010 and served as acting chair and chairwoman from 2013 to 2015. She replaces Democrat Norman Bay, who said Thursday he is resigning from the regulatory panel as of Feb. 3.

Bay’s departure will leave the five-member panel with just two members, LaFleur and Democrat Colette Honorable. Three members are required for a quorum that allows the commission to meet.

LaFleur led FERC from late 2013 until April 2015, when Bay took over as chairman.

FERC is an independent agency that regulates interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil.

Trump signs first first presidential proclamation

President Donald Trump has signed his first presidential proclamation, declaring this week “National School Choice Week.”

The proclamation states that because education is important, parents should have the right to a “meaningful choice” about where their children goes to school.

Charter schools and school choice are expected to be major elements of federal education policy in Trump’s administration.

Betsy DeVos, Trump’s nominee for education secretary, has spent more than two decades advocating for school choice programs. Such programs provide students and parents with an alternative to a traditional public school education. DeVos is awaiting a Senate vote on her nomination.

The proclamation adds that a renewed commitment to expanding school choice can make a great education possible for every child in America.