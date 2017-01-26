WGN employee wants to know why people keep pooping on his property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN employee Terry Bates joined the Courtesy Desk today to talk about a stinky situation that's been happening outside of his home.

Terry has set up surveillance cameras outside his garage and has caught eight different people -- on eight different occasions -- popping a squat next to his garage and taking a poop.

He has put signs up around his property to let people know that kind of behavior is not allowed on or near his house -- but the point is not getting across...obviously.

So WGN's Paul Konrad helps Terry think of a solution to this issue.

