× Racist and threatening graffiti found on Far South Side garage

CHICAGO — Someone spray painted racist graffiti on a garage on the city’s Far South Side.

Chicago police were called the the scene around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Nazi symbols as well as derogatory remarks were found on the garage in the 10300 block of South Claremont Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood.

Swastikas, “KKK” and an image known as a KKK “blood drop cross” were drawn in black on the garage door.

The “N” word was also written several times, along with the phrase, “I want them dead.”

Police are investigating this as a possible hate crime, but have no suspects in custody.

-The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report