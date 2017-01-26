Police search for brazen art thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for a brazen thief who stole a painting right off the wall of a Chicago non-profit.

Security camera footage shows the thief slipping into the gallery on January 2nd. The female suspects slips in behind others who had access to the area. She looks around before she steals the $600 dollar painting.

She took it from the I Paint My Mind non-profit located inside the Green Exchange in Logan Square. The group helps fund art installations in poor neighborhoods.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.