Part-Time Producer

POSITION SUMMARY (Scope & Purpose)

Our news department is looking for a journalist to join our morning show team. If you have a “can-do” team approach and enjoy breaking news, if you possess good news judgment and telling stories, our team is looking for you!

PRINCIPAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conceptualize a newscast and deliver the news in a dynamic presentation, marketing the highlights of the newscast in powerful previews that entice viewers to watch your work!

Beat everyone in town not just on the air, but on the web!

Pitch in on the demanding and ordinary work that goes on in a newsroom where everyone is asked to give their best effort.

SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS:

Must know what it takes to build a competitive, winning, and watchable, habit-forming newscast. This is an entry level producing job, but the skill to build a winner is the key! You must demonstrate a keen sense of news judgment, and the willingness to learn the tools of becoming a better producer. You must juggle the fast-pace changes that occur in real-time, whether you are in the newsroom preparing for your newscast or in the control room producing a live broadcast. You must have the ability to. A positive, “can-do” approach is required, complainers without solutions will probably be sent to our competition!

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Dexterity to operate a keyboard, computer, editing equipment and other such equipment. Communication skills used in office setting to produce news. Vision to review and approve news scripts, view news, etc.

RELATIONSHIPS:

INTERNAL CONTACTS EXTERNAL CONTACTS

News Staff

Operations Staff

Sales Staff

Engineering Staff General Public

Creative Services Staff

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THIS POSITION:

Send a resume to Alan Baker, News Director, WQAD-TV, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, Illinois 61265-6061 or e-mail at alan.baker@wqad.com.

This is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, skills, duties, requirements, efforts or working conditions associated with the job. While this is intended to be an accurate reflection of the job, management reserves the right to revise the job or to require that other or different tasks be performed when circumstances change, e.g., emergencies, changes in personnel, work load, rush jobs, special projects, technological developments, etc.

