Metra UP-NW trains halted after person struck near Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are halted in both directions after a pedestrian was struck by a train.

The condition of the person is not known.

It’s unclear how long the delay will be in place, but check metrarail.com for current travel information.

Earlier Thursday, a person was killed when a Metra UP-NW train near Gladstone Park, and trains are still halted in this area due to this incident.

