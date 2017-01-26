1 dead after Metra train strikes car near Gladstone Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Fire Department officials say one person is dead after a Metra train struck a vehicle near Gladstone Park.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at Nagel and Northwest Highway.

No other injuries were reported.

Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are halted in both directions while authorities continue to investigate.

The duration of the delay is unknown, but if you're taking Metra UP NW Thursday morning, allow for extra travel time.

The CTA is also honoring Metra tickets from Rosemont to Chicago until further notice.

For the most current rail information, go to metrarail.com.