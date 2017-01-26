Lunchbreak: Clam chowder and cheddar biscuits, prepared by Roanoke Restaurant chef Ryan Kikkert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ryan Kikkert

Roanoke Restaurant and Club

135 W. Madison Street

Chicago

(312) 940-3760

www.theroanokerestaurant.com/

Clam Chowder

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. smoked bacon, cut into 1/2-inch strips

2 Tbs butter

1 medium onion finely chopped

2 stalks celery finely chopped

1 cup water or clam juice

2 1/2 pounds littleneck clams

4 cups whole milk

1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 bay leaves

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup heavy cream

4 dashes Tabasco

Directions:

Combine bacon and 1/4 cup clam juice in a large pot. Stir over medium heat until most of the juice has evaporated and the bacon just begins to brown. Add butter, onion, and celery and cook until soft but not browned. Add remaining clam juice and clams then cover. Cook for about 4 minutes until clams begin to open. Once opened remove clams with tongs. Discard any that do not open. Add milk, potatoes, and bay leaves to the pot. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender and start to break down. Remove meat from the clams and roughly chop. Then combine with heavy cream and Tabasco sauce in a bowl. When potatoes are tender, pour the entire mixture into a blender. Once smooth pass through a fine mesh strainer back to the pot. Then add the clam, cream and Tabasco mixture and stir. Bring back to a simmer and serve with chopped bacon, chives, and cheddar biscuit.

Cheddar Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 Tbs baking powder

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 Tbs sugar

12 Tbs unsalted butter (cold and cut in small cubes)

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

1 cup grated Wisconsin cheddar

Directions:

In a mixer with paddle attachment combine flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Then add cubed butter and mix on low speed just until the butter is incorporated but still visible. Whisk together egg and buttermilk and add to mixer. Mix until just incorporated. Add shredded cheese and again mix until just incorporated. Roll out dough on floured work space and knead three or four times. Roll it out until about one inch thick. Cut dough into 2”x2” squares and place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 425 for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.