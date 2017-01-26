× If our rain this January had been snow, how much snow would we have seen?

If our rain this January had been snow, how much snow would we have seen?

As of Jan. 25, total precipitation at O’Hare International Airport was 2.83 inches. The water content of snow (that is, the amount of water that would result when the snow is melted) is, on average, in a ratio of 10 to 1: 10 inches of snow, when melted, yields 1 inch of water. That ratio is simply an approximation. The water content of snow depends primarily on air temperature, but wind speed and snowflake size and, occasionally, other factors, also play roles. Assuming a 10-to-1 ratio, rainfall through Jan. 25 would equate to 28.3 inches of snow. In snowfall records from 1885 to the present, 28.3 inches would rank as the city’s seventh greatest January snowfall. In January 1918, a record January snowfall of 42.5 inches occurred.