× HP recalls over 100,000 laptop batteries due to fire hazard

The United States Consumer Protection Safety Commission Hewlett-Packard is expanding a recall of some of its laptop computers.

HP says the computers’ lithium-ion batteries pose a potential fire hazard.

It affects another 100,000 computers, on top of 41,000 recalled last year.

The computers were sold between March 2013 and October 2016.

The company has already received one report of a battery overheating and setting a laptop in fire.

HP says customers should stop using those batteries, and contact the company for replacements.

For more information, go to: hp.com