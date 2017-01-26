First video of inmate’s murder at halfway house

For the first time, we’re seeing video of a shocking murder at halfway house in Saginaw, Michigan. The victim was a man whose sentence was recently commuted by President Obama.

Damarlon Thomas was clearly then target of the attackers; two men broke in Monday evening, wearing masks; one of them held several people at gunpoint, while the other shot and Killed Thomas, execution-style. He died instantly, but the gunman continued shooting.

It’s not clear whether Thomas lived at the halfway house. His commuted sentence was scheduled to end in March.

The residents of the halfway house have been relocated in the wake of Monday’s violence.