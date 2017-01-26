About Digital And Then Some “DATS” a division of WGN Radio & Tribune Digital :

Digital And Then Some (DATS) is a turnkey digital agency that uses clients’ visions to develop custom content of the highest quality. We live the mantra that “Content is King.” By partnering with WGN Radio, you’re aligning your business with a trusted brand. We can help you engage with audiences to create personal relationships, brand awareness, brand equity, brand affinity, and establish clients as thought leaders to drive results to our client’s bottom line.

The Role and Responsibilities:

We are looking for a passionate and creative Digital Account Executive to join our rapidly growing DATS agency team. The ideal candidate is an aggressive hustler with established connections to brands and the evolving digital media community. You will represent one of the world’s most recognized brands, Tribune Media, and be instrumental in driving revenue for this dynamic company. A successful AE will work to create unique partnerships in the media and marketing community.

Ability to “think on your feet” and develop best-in-class branded deals across multiple platforms

Manage the full deal lifecycle, from initial outreach and creative prospecting, to negotiation, and closing large scale, multi-platform branded partnerships

Strategically and creatively build sales pipeline and maintain a high level of activity to exceed quarterly goals

Establish and grow relationships with past, present, and future partners (brands and agencies) through excellent customer service and innovative campaign executions

Ability to handle multiple detailed projects with ease, and partner effectively with cross-functional teams including creative strategy, data, operations, and account management

Build, maintain and develop knowledge to become an expert on social media, content marketing, production mobile and digital distribution channels/platforms

Experience/Qualifications:

2+ years experience in advertising sales, preferably in the display, video, mobile, email and/or custom content space

Google Certification

Minimum 5 years’ experience in digital advertising, digital video and premium publishing preferred

Demonstrate a successful track record in closing large, complex, and custom advertising sales with advertisers and key stakeholders at their agencies

Located in Chicago, IL

Characteristics of success at DATS:

Self-motivated individual who takes ownership

Passionate about digital landscape

Positive

Team player

Results oriented

Desire to win in a highly competitive industry

If interested, send cover letter/resume to:

WGN-TV Human Resources Department

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

Fax: 773-528-1387

Apply On-line: Please go to http://www.tribunemedia.com , click on careers and

search for keyword “Digital Account Executive”.