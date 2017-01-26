× Cubs’ Baez getting Chicago street named after him

(CHICAGO) Cubs Second Baseman Javier Baseman has another honor to go with his World Series championship.

His clutch hitting and defense in the postseason has helped him get even more recognition in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

On Wednesday, the City Council approved “Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way.

That honorary street sign will go along the west side of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Sacramento to Division Street.

That goes right by a Wrigley Field replica known as Little Cubs Field.

Baez was born in Puerto Rico 24 years ago, but he grew up in Jacksonville, Florida.

His street sign was first proposed by 26th Ward Ald. Roberto Maldonado.

Maldonado said Baez is a role model for the predominantly Puerto Rican neighborhood.