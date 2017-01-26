Could an app help solve Chicago’s violence problem?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five young women from De La Salle Institute in the Bronzeville neighborhood tapped into their daily lives to solve a the problem of violence on Chicago streets.

Their solution is an app called “Save Our City.”

It is the brainstorm of an app development class which is earning them some big accolades. The group won best in state and best in region awards in a nationwide app challenge from Verizon.

The Save Our City app beat out 1800 submissions across the country and is designed to alert users to violence around them and find them the safest way around it.

The team says the app has a GPS that can tell you nearby neighborhoods with recent shootings.

Right now the app is just in concept form. Once developed, it would also include a single button function with direct access to 911 and offer alerts anytime a shooting is reported.

Students were tasked with collaborating using stem skills to come up with the concept, the audience and a pitch on how necessary the tool really is.

Voting is now underway for the best in the nation award. If the Chicago students take home the top prize, they will work hand in hand with developers from MIT to make their idea a reality available to everyone.

And coming together, they say, is the only way Chicago’s violence problem will be solved.

To vote for fan favorite text “SOC” to 22333

And for more info on the contest log on to www.verizon.com/appchallenge/vote